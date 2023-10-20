Confusing Parking Sign In Bondi Leaves Aussies With Massive Headache

The sign is placed opposite Officeworks in Bondi Junction. One Facebook shared the sign in a local Facebook group, attracting hundreds of comments.

"Omg. I would leave straight away cause I would get a headache," one person commented.

"By the time you decipher the sign itself, they’ve booked you already by taking a photo with a telephoto lens camera without you even noticing the booking officer," another said.

"Pretty simple and self-explanatory. You’ll notice them around Newtown and adjoining suburbs, Burwood, Ashfield and so on. Works well," one said. Okay, Einstein.

A spokesperson for Waverley Council told Yahoo News Australia that although they do try to keep the street signs as simple as possible, some signs “require more information to accommodate all customers.”

"This particular sign was put in place in 2012 to specifically accommodate families dropping off and picking up from the Mill Hill Early Education Centre.”

Hence, the 10-minute parking limits between school pick up and drop off times.

The spokesperson explained that the sign outlines the following parking parameters: