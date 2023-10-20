The Project

Confusing Parking Sign In Bondi Leaves Aussies With Massive Headache

A social media user has snapped a picture of a highly confusing parking sign in Sydney’s Bondi Junction, leaving many people with a “headache.”

The sign is placed opposite Officeworks in Bondi Junction. One Facebook shared the sign in a local Facebook group, attracting hundreds of comments.

"Omg. I would leave straight away cause I would get a headache," one person commented.

"By the time you decipher the sign itself, they’ve booked you already by taking a photo with a telephoto lens camera without you even noticing the booking officer," another said.

"Pretty simple and self-explanatory. You’ll notice them around Newtown and adjoining suburbs, Burwood, Ashfield and so on. Works well," one said. Okay, Einstein.

A spokesperson for Waverley Council told Yahoo News Australia that although they do try to keep the street signs as simple as possible, some signs “require more information to accommodate all customers.”

"This particular sign was put in place in 2012 to specifically accommodate families dropping off and picking up from the Mill Hill Early Education Centre.”

Hence, the 10-minute parking limits between school pick up and drop off times.

The spokesperson explained that the sign outlines the following parking parameters:

  • Right-hand side of the sign: 10-minute free parking 8am to 9:30am and 4:30pm to 6pm Monday-Friday
  • Right-hand side of the sign: 30-minute meter parking 9:30am to 4:30pm Monday-Friday & 8am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday
  • Either side of the sign: 3-hour free parking 6pm to 9pm seven days a week
