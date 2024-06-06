Confusing Dog Walking Sign Leaves Local Residents Outraged

The sign was erected in Bong Bong Common in Bowral in NSW Southern Highlands.

On the left side of the sign, it reads ‘Dogs Permitted’ with an image of a dog on a lead in a green circle.

The other side has a red arrow pointing towards the sidewalk and the car park with the words ‘No dogs.’

And while the sign seems self-explanatory, many locals were confused as to how the dogs were meant to get from the ‘no-go’ zone of the car park to the grass.

"How stupid our world has become. God, what did they do back in the day without all these rules?" one person wrote.

"Need a scratching head emoji," another said, while one person added that the sign was "a waste of money".

A spokesperson from the Wingecarribee Shire Council defended the need for the sign.

The spokesperson explained to Yahoo News that the sign was necessary to indicate where land owned by the council begins and land in the care of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) ends. Dogs are prohibited form NPWS land.

"As that car park is located on NPWS land, we needed to display signage prohibiting domestic animals from being on NPWS land," a council spokesperson told Yahoo News. "There are actually two sets of signs and they are placed on the line... there is accompanying signage that explains [the sign] on the entry points to that car park also."

The spokesperson added that dog owners will need to carry their dogs if they intend on walking on NPWS land, including the car park.