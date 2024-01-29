The Project

Concerns Over Threat Of Asbestos Contamination After Deadly Material Was Found In Public Spaces

As the asbestos contamination crisis continues to spread across Sydney, popping up in parks and even playgrounds, shocking new documents show the situation may be worse than first thought.

A brand new playground. A riverside park. A bunch of substations in the suburbs.

These are all places riddled with asbestos-contaminated mulch in Sydney over the past few weeks.

Now, there are concerns the problem is exponentially more widespread, with new documents showing asbestos-laden soil has likely been used across NSW for years.

The recycled soil product is called “recovered fines, " made from construction and demolition waste.

It’s different to the mulch that’s recently closed parks and playgrounds, and it’s more dangerous.

The Environmental Protection Agency currently doesn’t require soil fines to be tested for asbestos in NSW, but when it took its own samples, more than half contained the toxic mineral.

That’s a whopping 350,000 tonnes a year.

The industry body for waste management says soil fines are mainly used under roads and other places with minimal human contact, and their use is crucial to the recycling of construction materials.

But given Australia was one of the world’s biggest asbestos consumers before the 2003 ban, are we doing enough to control where it ends up, and just how worried should we be?

