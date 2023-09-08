The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Concerned Person Called Police To Report A Mass Murder Only To Discover It Was A Yoga Class

Concerned Person Called Police To Report A Mass Murder Only To Discover It Was A Yoga Class

A concerned member of the public called the police to report a "mass killing" in Lincolnshire, England, after seeing many "people lying on the floor", only for the authorities to interrupt a yoga class.

The Seascape Café hosts yoga sessions in the North Sea Observatory. The café took to Facebook to post about the ordeal.

"So last night.... If anyone heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonard's at 9:30pm last night, then please be reassured.... They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building, having seen several people lying on the floor, which actually turned out to be the Yoga Class in meditation. Thank you to Lincolnshire Police for their prompt response."

It continued, "I can't imagine for one moment what would have been going through their minds on the way. Dear General Public, please be mindful that the Observatory has lots of Yoga classes happening in the evenings.

"We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs. All in all this situation turned out positive, and we are, of course grateful."

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said in a statement, "I can confirm that incident 494 of yesterday was reported at 8.56 pm. A call was made following concerns for the occupants of the North Sea Observatory, at Chapel St Leonards.

"Officers attended, we're happy to report everyone was safe and well. The call was made with good intentions."

Crocs Are Being Banned From Airports, Train Stations And Shopping Centres
NEXT STORY

Crocs Are Being Banned From Airports, Train Stations And Shopping Centres

Advertisement

Related Articles

Crocs Are Being Banned From Airports, Train Stations And Shopping Centres

Crocs Are Being Banned From Airports, Train Stations And Shopping Centres

Crocs have been banned from escalators in some airports, train stations and shopping centres after a series of scary incidents.
Suits Becomes Most Popular TV Show In The World... 4 Years After It Finished

Suits Becomes Most Popular TV Show In The World... 4 Years After It Finished

Popular US TV show Suits has become the first television show to record 3 billion minutes viewed in seven consecutive weeks.
Calls For Movie Intermissions To Return As Films Keep Getting Longer

Calls For Movie Intermissions To Return As Films Keep Getting Longer

With more blockbuster films exceeding a run time of well over two hours, calls are growing to bring back intermissions.
ASIC Sues Australia's Largest Super Fund Over Duplicate Member Accounts

ASIC Sues Australia's Largest Super Fund Over Duplicate Member Accounts

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) have launched legal action against Australia's biggest superannuation fund for failing to consolidate the accounts of 90,000 members, costing them $69 million.
Liberal Senator Marise Payne Announces Retirement From Federal Politics

Liberal Senator Marise Payne Announces Retirement From Federal Politics

Australia's longest-serving female senator, Marise Payne, has announced she will retire from politics at the end of September.