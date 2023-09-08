Concerned Person Called Police To Report A Mass Murder Only To Discover It Was A Yoga Class

The Seascape Café hosts yoga sessions in the North Sea Observatory. The café took to Facebook to post about the ordeal.

"So last night.... If anyone heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonard's at 9:30pm last night, then please be reassured.... They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building, having seen several people lying on the floor, which actually turned out to be the Yoga Class in meditation. Thank you to Lincolnshire Police for their prompt response."

It continued, "I can't imagine for one moment what would have been going through their minds on the way. Dear General Public, please be mindful that the Observatory has lots of Yoga classes happening in the evenings.

"We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs. All in all this situation turned out positive, and we are, of course grateful."

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said in a statement, "I can confirm that incident 494 of yesterday was reported at 8.56 pm. A call was made following concerns for the occupants of the North Sea Observatory, at Chapel St Leonards.

"Officers attended, we're happy to report everyone was safe and well. The call was made with good intentions."