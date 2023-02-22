Company That Owns The Big Pineapple Wins Latest Round With Investor Who Wants It Sold Off

The big Queensland tourist attraction has won its latest round in court over a $5.5 million debt dispute that could liquidate the business behind the 16-metre-high fruit.

The Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday granted in favour of Big Pineapple Corp their application to set aside statutory demand that the company pay a debt of $5.5 million, including interest.

The demand was filed by Brad Rankin and his Brisbane companies Rankin Investments and Rankin Super, which entered into a joint venture with Big Pineapple Corp in 2011 for the development of land around the attraction at Woombye.

A statutory demand is a creditor's formal, written request requiring a company to pay a debt of at least $4000 within 21 days or face a potential court order to declare the company insolvent and finish business.

Rankin had planned to sell the tourist attraction to national property developer Scott PDI for $35 million, however, Rankin’s partners in the joint venture, Peter Kendall and CMC Property, refused to support the proposal.

Rankin then demanded his investment be repaid.

"The Pineapple is not for sale,” Kendall said of his position.

Justice Soraya Ryan ruled that there was a "genuine dispute" over the $5.5 million.

"I find that there exists a plausible contention, which requires investigation, that the debt was not due and payable on 30 June 2022," Justice Ryan said.

Rankin himself agreed in cross-examination that, from November 29, 2012, he understood that the Rankin Super loan was not going to be repaid unless the joint venture ended, or he left the joint venture, the judge said.