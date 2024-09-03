Company-Owned Gloria Jeans Stores To Go Cashless

A store outside one of the stores read: “We are going cashless. As of September 11 we will be accepting EFT only. We appreciate your understanding and continued support.”

It’s understood that the safety of employees was one of the deciding factors for the cashless trial.

A spokesperson for Gloria Jean’s owner, Retail Food Group, has said, “We believe that going cashless will not only create a safer environment for our staff but also streamline operations, allowing us to serve our customers more efficiently.”

Two corporate stores have already implemented the change, with the goal of extending cashless trade to the six company-owned stores.

As for franchise partners, whether they follow suit is their decision to make “The vast majority of Gloria Jean’s outlets are owned and operated by our valued franchise partners who set their own policies regarding cash handling,” the Gloria Jeans spokesperson said.