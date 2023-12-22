Company Offers Bonuses For Employees Who Run 100km A Month

The company’s chairman Lin Zhiyong insists, “My business can only endure if my employees are healthy.”

Zhiyong’s scheme means that employees will need to run 62 miles (100 km) every month, which equates to 2 miles a day to benefit from the initiative, which will see them get up to 130 per cent of one month’s salary in an annual bonus.

But get this, you can still get an entire month’s salary as a bonus if you do just 1 mile a day.

I say “just 1 mile a day” like it wouldn’t kill me to do that in a week, but it’s still a great incentive from the paper company.

Well, provided that the company takes any pre-existing medical conditions into account that may prevent someone from running 2 miles a day. Or, like myself, simply don’t want to.

Employees who are unable to run can participate in other exercises like mountain hiking and speed walking, which could count for 60 and 30 per cent of the total exercise amount required.