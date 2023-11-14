Company Offering $2,500 For A 'Chief Of Cheer' To Watch 25 Christmas Movies In 25 Days

CableTV.com has posted an advertisement for the role of chief of cheer, calling it a "ho ho holiday movie dream job".

The position entails watching 25 holiday movies in 25 days and ranking them in three categories: nostalgia, holiday cheer and heartwarming storytelling.

The chosen candidate will also need to rank and evaluate several streaming services, noting which are the most user-friendly, have the strongest selection of holiday films and any problems the platform may have.

Unfortunately, Australians aren't eligible for the role, which is only open to United States' residents aged 18 and older.

Other than that, the job description only requires the ideal candidate to "have a deep love for holiday movies, a song in your heart, and the willpower to marathon 25 movies in 25 days."

In addition to the $2,500 salary for less than a month's work, the chief of cheer will also be given a year's subscription to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+, among others.