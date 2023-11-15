The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Company Exploring Whether Humans Can Reproduce In Space

Company Exploring Whether Humans Can Reproduce In Space

No human has ever been born in space, but one horny Dutch biotech company, Spaceborn United, is trying to change that.

Egbert Edelbroek, the CEO of Spaceborn United, advocates that for humanity to expand its reach beyond Earth, the ability to reproduce in space is essential.

It’s also fast becoming a popular fetish.

Edelbroek's company is currently conducting experiments involving laboratory rodents to determine if conception, gestation, and the birth of healthy offspring are feasible in space conditions.

Following this initial phase, Spaceborn plans to undertake trials involving human embryos conceived under controlled gravity and subsequently under low-gravity circumstances.

The ultimate goal of this research is to facilitate human conception and birth in space, a critical step in ensuring the continuation of humanity's existence beyond our planet's confines.

Edelbroek emphasised to MIT Technology Review, "Humanity needs a contingency plan. To ensure our survival as a species, we must become inhabitants of multiple planets."

Right now, there are two main issues preventing people from getting freaky in space - gravity and radiation.

In a weightless environment, the absence of gravity poses a challenge to sex. (It’s challenging enough doing it with gravity!)

Moreover, the impact of minimal gravity on an embryo's developmental process after fertilisation remains uncertain.

Radiation is the other issue.

Beyond Earth's protective magnetic shield, cosmic radiation bombards spacecraft and occupants, potentially leading to DNA mutations and increased cancer risks.

This radiation exposure could be catastrophic for an embryo undergoing rapid cellular division.

Spaceborn's ambitious plans to experiment on human embryos are still several years away, and their mouse trials are yet to commence.

With space tourism more likely in the coming years, it may be only a matter of time before a human couple actually attempts to conceive in space.

However, most of us are still trying to figure out how to do it properly on Earth.

Savvy Woolworths Shopper Discovers 25 Cent Christmas Bags Can Be Used As Wrapping Paper
NEXT STORY

Savvy Woolworths Shopper Discovers 25 Cent Christmas Bags Can Be Used As Wrapping Paper

Advertisement

Related Articles

Savvy Woolworths Shopper Discovers 25 Cent Christmas Bags Can Be Used As Wrapping Paper

Savvy Woolworths Shopper Discovers 25 Cent Christmas Bags Can Be Used As Wrapping Paper

A Woolworths shopper has noticed that the 25c Christmas-themed paper shopping bags can be used as wrapping paper.
Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Manslaughter Over Death Of Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Manslaughter Over Death Of Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who died after the skate blade of another player fatally cut his neck during a match last month.
Coles Expands Quiet Hour In Stores To Five Days A Week To Increase Accessibility For Customers

Coles Expands Quiet Hour In Stores To Five Days A Week To Increase Accessibility For Customers

Supermarket giant Coles is extending its “Quiet Hour” for customers five days a week from 6 pm to 7 pm across all stores to suit customers better and working parents.
NSW And Queensland To Host Inaugural ‘Opening Round’ To Start The 2024 AFL Season

NSW And Queensland To Host Inaugural ‘Opening Round’ To Start The 2024 AFL Season

The AFL will begin its 2024 season with an inaugural ‘Opening Round’, which will see a marquee set of four fixtures in Queensland and NSW.
Israel Carrying Out An Operation Against Hamas In Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

Israel Carrying Out An Operation Against Hamas In Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

Israel has said it is carrying out a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas" at Al-Shifa Hospital.