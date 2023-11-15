Company Exploring Whether Humans Can Reproduce In Space

Egbert Edelbroek, the CEO of Spaceborn United, advocates that for humanity to expand its reach beyond Earth, the ability to reproduce in space is essential.

It’s also fast becoming a popular fetish.

Edelbroek's company is currently conducting experiments involving laboratory rodents to determine if conception, gestation, and the birth of healthy offspring are feasible in space conditions.

Following this initial phase, Spaceborn plans to undertake trials involving human embryos conceived under controlled gravity and subsequently under low-gravity circumstances.

The ultimate goal of this research is to facilitate human conception and birth in space, a critical step in ensuring the continuation of humanity's existence beyond our planet's confines.

Edelbroek emphasised to MIT Technology Review, "Humanity needs a contingency plan. To ensure our survival as a species, we must become inhabitants of multiple planets."

Right now, there are two main issues preventing people from getting freaky in space - gravity and radiation.

In a weightless environment, the absence of gravity poses a challenge to sex. (It’s challenging enough doing it with gravity!)

Moreover, the impact of minimal gravity on an embryo's developmental process after fertilisation remains uncertain.

Radiation is the other issue.

Beyond Earth's protective magnetic shield, cosmic radiation bombards spacecraft and occupants, potentially leading to DNA mutations and increased cancer risks.

This radiation exposure could be catastrophic for an embryo undergoing rapid cellular division.

Spaceborn's ambitious plans to experiment on human embryos are still several years away, and their mouse trials are yet to commence.

With space tourism more likely in the coming years, it may be only a matter of time before a human couple actually attempts to conceive in space.

However, most of us are still trying to figure out how to do it properly on Earth.