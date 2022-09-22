Companies Trialling A Four-Day Week For Workers Are Likely To Make It Permanent

The first set of results are in for one of the world's biggest four-day work week trials, and it looks like employees have been right the whole time - when it comes to work, less is more!

Seventy UK companies began a six-month trial of a four-day work week in June.

On Tuesday, nonprofit 4 Day Week Global released findings on the program's status at its halfway mark.

The results were meant to be released on Monday, but unfortunately, everyone was out of the office.

Of the 41 companies that responded to the halfway point survey, 88% said the new schedule was working "well" for business so far.

The other 22% were too busy to respond.

One of the biggest concerns most commonly cited about four-day work weeks is the drop in employee output. In response to these concerns, 46% of respondents said their company's productivity stayed "around the same level," another 34% said it "improved slightly," and 15% reported it had "improved significantly."

Removing a day from the typical work week seemed to be the most challenging aspect of the trial.

It's also the only thing companies had to do in the trial…

"We're proud to be involved in the trial, and it's going well for us. It wasn't a walk in the park at the start, but no major change ever is," said Nicci Russell, the Managing Director of Waterwise, one of the participating companies.

However, now they've settled into the new routine, Waterwise employees love taking walks in the park during their lunch breaks and on their extra days off.

Another company involved in the program, construction recruitment firm Girling Jones, said that the four-day work week was proving to be a really positive experience for workers.

"We've had a lot of employees question whether they hate working for us or just hate working in general. This program has proved they just hate working in general - that was a huge relief for us."