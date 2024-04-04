Commuters Horrified As Someone Eats Mackerel With Bare Hands On A Train

A video was posted on TikTok captioned, “London is something else!”.

“Not someone eating reduced on the tube in rush hour… with their bare hands???” the video said.

Commenters were horrifed st the video, with one saying “"Get that fire exit door - I’M OFF”.

"This has sent me over the edge, I don’t think I can commute," said another.

Others called it “outrageous” and “wild”, while another recounted seeing someone eat a raw beef burger while on the bus.

​​"This should be a jail worthy offence tbh," said on person.

The mackerel incident was obviously too much for the poster of the video who replied to one comment saying "I had to stay off the tube for days after, can’t lie!".

Image: TikTok/ggpetrou