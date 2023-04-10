The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Communities In The Kimberley Told To Brace For Widespread Damage As Cyclone Forms

Communities In The Kimberley Told To Brace For Widespread Damage As Cyclone Forms

Communities in the Kimberley have been warned to brace for widespread damage as a cyclone forming off Western Australia strengthens.

A tropical low in waters off the state's north is expected to become a cyclone later on Monday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Communities north of Broome from Kuri Bay to Beagle Bay, excluding Derby, are on alert for gales, heavy rainfall and abnormally high tides.

The cyclone is expected to track southwest to waters off Broome by Wednesday and likely cause "severe impact" along the coast between the popular holiday town and Port Hedland on Thursday or Friday.

Senior meteorologist Dean Narramore told ABC TV winds near the core of the system could reach 250 kilometres an hour.

"Those kinds of winds are likely to see widespread property damage," he told the broadcaster on Monday.

"Bring down trees, power lines, power outages and hundreds of millimetres of rainfall is likely to wash out roads.

"Possible isolation and stranding of communities, residents and travellers - so yeah, some really terrible conditions up there when it does cross later this week."

Severe flooding hit parts of the Kimberley region in January, splitting the town of Fitzroy Crossing, destroying homes and roads and leaving many communities cut off with key transport routes closed.

More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise
NEXT STORY

More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise

Advertisement

Related Articles

More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise

More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise

It turns out that people who walk, run, skip, float or swim out in nature are just plain happier and healthier.
Campaign To Introduce Vacancy Tax On Land Owners With Empty Homes

Campaign To Introduce Vacancy Tax On Land Owners With Empty Homes

The Queensland Greens want to tax the weekend holiday makers and Airbnb operators, proposing a five per cent levy for those keeping their holiday homes vacant most of the year.
Swimming Instructor Reveals Why You Should Never Buy Your Kids Blue Bathing Suits

Swimming Instructor Reveals Why You Should Never Buy Your Kids Blue Bathing Suits

An American swimming instructor has revealed the one-colour swimsuit you should never buy for your child.
Professional Chocolate Taster Reckons We Have All Been Eating Our Easter Eggs Wrong

Professional Chocolate Taster Reckons We Have All Been Eating Our Easter Eggs Wrong

A professional chocolate consumer has revealed the correct way to eat Easter eggs, and we've been doing it wrong this whole time.
Research Has Revealed Why Your Wine Tastes Better On Holiday

Research Has Revealed Why Your Wine Tastes Better On Holiday

Everything tastes better when you're in a good mood.