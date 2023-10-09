Commonwealth Games Blowout Flagged Months Before Government Canned

Speaking at a parliamentary inquiry into Victoria's Games bid on Monday, Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions secretary Tim Ada said Ms Allan, who was then the minister for the event's delivery, was warned in early March of the cost blowout.

The department's updated budget estimate of $4.5 billion was knocked back in April, Mr Ada told the inquiry.

It was announced in April 2022 that multiple regional centres would host the Games, with a cost of $2.6 billion confirmed in the state budget the following month.

But the Games were canned on July 18 this year, with then-premier Daniel Andrews citing the event would cost up to $7 billion.

Mr Ada told the inquiry on Monday his department again provided a cost submission to Ms Allan in June seeking $4.2 billion, but the submission was not formally considered by the government for weeks and rejected on July 14.

"I understood that for some weeks before the decision was made to not proceed with the Games, the government was considering all available options in the context of increased budget requirements," Mr Ada said.

The Victorian government first sought legal advice on withdrawing from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games on June 14, the day before Jacinta Allan told a budget estimates hearing Victoria had made "tremendous progress" on the event.

Mr Ada found out about the legal advice being sought about June 19.

In his evidence, former chief executive officer of the now-defunct Office of the Commonwealth Games Allen Garner said he was kept in the dark about the hiring of lawyers.

Mr Garner had no knowledge of how the updated costing figure of $6.865 billion came to be.

"Well, it looks like it is made up ... because no one can tell me how we got there," inquiry deputy chair and Liberal MP Joe McCracken fired back.

Ms Allan has repeatedly said the revised cost estimate of between $6 billion and $7 billion materialised in the weeks leading up to the cancellation.

She last week confirmed she received a letter from organising committee chair Peggy O'Neal after it asked for a $722 million boost to its original $1 billion budget on February 22.

The inquiry will formally request Ms Allan give evidence but she has ruled out appearing.

Opposition tourism, sport and events spokesman Sam Groth said Ms Allan needed to face the inquiry to clarify what she knew and when, despite it having no power to compel her to appear.

"Having had briefings in February, requests in March, letters in April and a formal budget submission in June, how could she possibly front up to PAEC saying that 'we can do this'," Mr Groth asked.

The Victorian government agreed to pay $380 million in compensation to organisers as part of a settlement.

Documents provided to the inquiry by departments show additional costs of more than $150 million, taking the total beyond $500 million.

Mr Ada told the inquiry his department's full Games cost would be about $200 million, including spending on regional housing commitments which the government will fulfil.

Deputy Premier Ben Carroll described the total cost as speculation and defended Ms Allan's decision not to front the inquiry.

"This is an inquiry that's been established by our political opponents," he told reporters.

Ms O'Neal, organising committee ex-chief executive Jeroen Weimar and Department of Premier and Cabinet secretary Jeremi Moule are scheduled to front the inquiry later on Monday.

The inquiry is due to deliver an interim report by the end of April 2024 and a final report 12 months later.

AAP with The Project.