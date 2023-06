The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), WHO’s cancer research unit, said it would be labelled as a ‘possible carcinogen’ from July for the first time.

Aspartame is used in a number of carbonate drinks, yoghurt and chewing gum.

The IARC ruling assesses whether something is a potential hazard but does not recommend how much of a product a person can safely consume.

All the findings will not be released until next week.