CommBank Posts Record Profits Amid Rising Interest Rates

The Commonwealth Bank has posted a record profit of over $10 billion, an increase of 5 per cent on the last financial year.

The bank said profits were up 19 per cent to $15.6 billion, before an increase in its provisions for bad and doubtful debts.

CBA recorded a significant increase in its net interest margins as the key area of growing profits. 

The bank recorded a 0.17 percentage point jump, effectively paying the gap between what the bank pays to borrow money and the interest rate it receives from lending it out. 

"Margins increased year-on-year due to the rising interest rate environment, partly offset by the impact of increased competition, particularly in home lending," the bank said in a statement.

The news comes after CBA, Westpac, National Australia Bank and ANZ all reported a rise in profits in their most recent half-yearly reports.

