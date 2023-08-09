CommBank Posts Record Profits Amid Rising Interest Rates

The bank said profits were up 19 per cent to $15.6 billion, before an increase in its provisions for bad and doubtful debts.

CBA recorded a significant increase in its net interest margins as the key area of growing profits.

The bank recorded a 0.17 percentage point jump, effectively paying the gap between what the bank pays to borrow money and the interest rate it receives from lending it out.

"Margins increased year-on-year due to the rising interest rate environment, partly offset by the impact of increased competition, particularly in home lending," the bank said in a statement.

The news comes after CBA, Westpac, National Australia Bank and ANZ all reported a rise in profits in their most recent half-yearly reports.