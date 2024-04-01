Comedian Ramy Youssef Prays For Peace In Palestine During SNL Monologue

During his monologue, Youssef said he is regularly asked by friends to pray for them, joking he is "friends with a lot of sinners".

"And they call me when they're in trouble because they want me to pray for them," he said.

Youssef went on to tell the story of a friend who is in a custody battle over a dog, and had asked Youssef to pray for him, while also saying another friend had asked Youssef to pray for family that was "suffering" in Gaza.

"So that night, I go to pray and my prayers are complicated. Got a lot to fit in," he said.

"'God, please help my friend's family. Please stop the suffering. Stop the violence. Please free the people of Palestine, please. And please free the hostages, all the hostages, please.'

"And while you're at it, free Mr. Bojangles. He's a beautiful dog."

Israeli strikes have killed 77 Palestinians in Gaza in the past 24 hours, health authorities say, as Egypt hosted an Israeli delegation for a new round of talks in a bid to secure a truce with Gaza's Hamas rulers.