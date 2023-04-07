Comedian Nikki Osbourne’s Annoyance At Son’s School After They Demand He Cut His Hair

She recounts her son handed her a letter from his school, explaining that his hair touched his collar and was too long.

The outraged mum-of-two wrote a furious article explaining why the school’s request was ridiculous.

“My immediate reaction was: I beg your pardon! That’s an outrage! I can’t even get in to see my hairdresser this quarter let alone in seven days and also… how dare they?!” she wrote.

“The punch of the prosecco bubbled up again and I exclaimed: ‘Just say you identify as a bogan and your pronouns are sick dawg and eshay bruh’.

“Not my finest moment…I could see that my resistance to the system might be causing him more harm than good.

“Plus, perhaps I’m being a massive hypocrite by enrolling my child in a conservative school then expecting them to be more progressive.”

She later revealed that she did give in to the demands and took her son to get his hair cut., while questioning whether or not private school grooming standards are outdated. Or was she going full ‘Karen’?