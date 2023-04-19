The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Comedian Barry Humphries Readmitted To Hospital Following Complications From Hip Surgery

Comedian Barry Humphries Readmitted To Hospital Following Complications From Hip Surgery

Comedian Barry Humphries is in hospital after having complications following hip surgery.

The 89-year-old, most famous for his alter egos, Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, had been hospitalised after a fall at his home broke his hip.

However, days after his release, he was readmitted after complications from a hip replacement.

Sunrise Entertainment Editor Peter Ford, who broke the news on Wednesday morning, said Humphries was still determined to be back on stage by the end of the year.

“Barry won’t give up easily. Whether that’s a realistic goal, I don’t know … I am told that Barry’s health has worsened in the last week,” said Ford.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald last month, Humphries said he had been in “agony” since the initial incident occurred.

“It was the most ridiculous thing, like all domestic incidents are. I was reaching for a book, my foot got caught on a rug or something, and down I went,” Humphries said.

Ford told Sunrise viewers Humphries’ family had “serious concerns” about the entertainer’s health.

“Things are tough. But Barry has a fighting spirit, and he won’t give up easily. [But] There are very serious concerns about what happens next … it is a very tough time at the moment,” he said.

New $2 Coin Could Be Worth Thousands Due To Its Rarity
NEXT STORY

New $2 Coin Could Be Worth Thousands Due To Its Rarity

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    New $2 Coin Could Be Worth Thousands Due To Its Rarity

    New $2 Coin Could Be Worth Thousands Due To Its Rarity

    A $2 coin that was only released last week could fetch up to $1200 due to its rarity.
    NSW To Close All COVID-19 PCR Clinics Within Weeks

    NSW To Close All COVID-19 PCR Clinics Within Weeks

    Every COVID-19 PCR testing clinic in NSW will close within weeks, with the millions of dollars saved redirected to other areas of the health system.
    Fox News Settles Lawsuit With Dominion Voting Systems For $1.2M(AUD), 'Admitting They Told Lies'

    Fox News Settles Lawsuit With Dominion Voting Systems For $1.2M(AUD), 'Admitting They Told Lies'

    Fox Corp and Fox News have settled a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for $US787.5 million ($A1.2 billion)
    Netflix Announces Wider Rollout Of Its New Password-Sharing Crackdown Feature, Coming Later This Year

    Netflix Announces Wider Rollout Of Its New Password-Sharing Crackdown Feature, Coming Later This Year

    Netflix has announced it is preparing for a wider rollout of its password crackdown feature in the coming months.
    Singer Aaron Carter’s Death Officially Ruled As ‘Accidental’

    Singer Aaron Carter’s Death Officially Ruled As ‘Accidental’

    Singer Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub, a coroner’s report has found.