Colosseum Vandal Didn't Understand How Important the Colosseum Was

We've all made mistakes in our lives, but probably none of us have made one so astronomical that it's made international news.

Recently, a video went viral of a man engraving his and his fiancee's name into the wall of the Colosseum.

Romantic? Nah, just dumb.

The smiling vandal, Ivan Dimitrov, 27, who resides in the UK, shook the world to the core with his blatant disregard for the monument.

Surely that's where his mistake started and finished. Surely! Nope.

You'd think that engraving your name into the 2,000-year-old wall of the Colosseum would be the dumbest thing this moron could have done, but he's really outdone himself.

Dimitrov wrote a letter of apology to the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, explaining that he didn't know how old or historically important the Colosseum was.

"Through these lines, I would like to address my heartfelt and honest apologies to the Italians and to the whole world for the damage caused to an asset which, in fact, is the heritage of all humanity."

"It is with deep embarrassment that only after what regrettably happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument."

What? How can someone be this dim? He has lived 27 years on this planet, and he didn't know that the Colosseum was a significant monument.

There were a number of hints there for him - the crumbled site hinted at its age, and the crowds of people flocking to see it hinted at its significance, but acknowledging these two things would insinuate he wasn't the complete and utter numbskull that we have come to understand that he is.

Dimitrov's letter explained that he didn't understand the 'seriousness of the deed committed', and with the possibility of prison time, he's really regretting his romantic gesture.

With the Italian authorities still deciding his fate, we wait with bated breath to learn just what kind of punishment is fit for the crime.

