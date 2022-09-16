Collingwood Duo Involved In Car Crash Ahead Of Blockbuster AFL Preliminary Final

The incident occurred on the Monash freeway Friday morning as the pair were making their way to Melbourne airport to fly to Sydney with the rest of the Collingwood AFL team.

A car had allegedly hit the players from behind, with both escaping injuries.

“The welfare of Beau, Josh and the driver of the other vehicle remain the absolute priority,” Collingwood football boss Graham Wright said in a statement on Friday.

“Neither Beau nor Josh sustained any injuries, and we will provide them with the support required in this situation”.

The club have confirmed both players will still travel to Sydney for Saturday’s blockbuster at the SCG.