Collingwood AFL Fans Furious After Paying $1,000 And Being Left Without A Grand Final Ticket

Ticketek has said it is up to the clubs to allocate tickets for the Grand Final, after some Collingwood priority one members were left confused and without tickets on Sunday.

Priority one members pay close to $1000 a year for a membership, which guarantees them Grand Final tickets, but at least 37 of the members have missed out on seats after they selected ‘no standing room’ during the registration process.

Seventeen thousand members of each Collingwood and Brisbane have been successful getting a ticket for the weekend's game, filling up 34,000 of a possible 100,024 tickets for the Grand Final.

Collingwood members were sent ballot information after they beat GWS on Friday and were split into Priority 1,2 and 3 groups, with Priority 1 guaranteed tickets. No members were given options of where they would sit or how much they would pay.

Michael Caine’s Secret For Living A Long Life Is Having A Younger Wife
Sir Michael Caine has revealed his secrets to living a long life.
Wallabies Crash Out Of The World Cup After Horror Show Against Wales

Australian rugby is suffering its darkest day with the Wallabies set to crash out of the World Cup following a record loss while Eddie Jones's future as coach is under a huge cloud. 
Taylor Swift Fans In Meltdown As Star Appears To Confirm Relationship With NFL Star Travis Kelce

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has sent shockwaves through the Swiftie and NFL community by confirming her speculated romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.
Usher To Headline Super Bowl Half-Time Show In Las Vegas In 2024

R&B star Usher will headline the Super Bowl half time show in Las Vegas next year, it has been announced.
Public Housing Blocks To Be Demolished Amid Housing Crisis

More than 40 public housing towers across Melbourne are on the chopping block despite the country suffering from a major housing crisis.