Collingwood AFL Fans Furious After Paying $1,000 And Being Left Without A Grand Final Ticket

Priority one members pay close to $1000 a year for a membership, which guarantees them Grand Final tickets, but at least 37 of the members have missed out on seats after they selected ‘no standing room’ during the registration process.

Seventeen thousand members of each Collingwood and Brisbane have been successful getting a ticket for the weekend's game, filling up 34,000 of a possible 100,024 tickets for the Grand Final.

Collingwood members were sent ballot information after they beat GWS on Friday and were split into Priority 1,2 and 3 groups, with Priority 1 guaranteed tickets. No members were given options of where they would sit or how much they would pay.