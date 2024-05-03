The Project

Colleen Hoover Confirms Her Hit Book ‘Verity’ Is Becoming A Movie

Author Colleen Hoover has landed her second movie adaption, with 2018 novel Verity set to receive the movie treatment, just three months before the premier of It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively.

Hoover confirmed that Verity is in development at Amazon MGM Studios, posting on Instagram to her 1.9 million followers to announce the exciting news.

'So excited for this one! @amazonmgmstudios announced that Verity is officially in the works! Linking article in my stories,' Hoover said.

The screenplay adaptation for the film will be written by Hillary Seitz. However, a director is yet to be linked to the project.

The plot follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who is asked by the husband of a famous author, Verity Crawford, to finish the remaining novels in her bestselling book series. Verity isn’t able to finish them herself as she is suffering from a mysterious accident that leaves her bedbound, though Lowen quickly learns not all is at it seems at the Crawford residence.

Hoover’s first film adaption, It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, will hit the screens August 9.

