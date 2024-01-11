Coles To Stock Australia Day Merchandise After Woolworths Decided Against It

According to news.com, Coles confirmed the status of its “summer entertaining” products.

“We are stocking a small range of Australian-themed summer entertaining merchandise throughout January, which is popular with our customers for sporting events such as cricket and tennis, as well as for the Australia Day weekend,” the spokesperson said.

It comes a day after Woolworths announced it would not be selling Australian-themed products for the public holiday, citing a “gradual decline” in sales.

“We know many people like to use this day as a time to get together and we offer a huge variety of products to help customers mark the day as they choose,” a spokesperson said.

“Woolworths and BIG W celebrate the best of Australia every day, and we’re proud to support the farmers, producers, and suppliers who work with us.”