Coles To Phase Out Soft Plastic Bags By The End Of June

The supermarket giant said it would continue using its current supply of soft-plastic bags and would then cease selling them altogether at the end of June.

The move to reduce unnecessary packaging at the checkout is expected to take 230 million plastic bags from circulation nationwide within a year.

Coles Group Chief Operations and Sustainability Officer Matt Swindells said the decision is proof of the retail giant's commitment to affect positive change.

"The most sustainable option is to bring your own reusable bag to the supermarket, but for those who forget, we will continue to sell 100 per cent recycled paper bags that can be recycled kerbside, as well as other reusable options," he said in a statement.

The alternative bags have been tested to hold up to six kilograms of goods.

Coles removed single-use plastic bags from its stores in 2018, joining other retailers, such as Woolworths, in reducing their plastic waste.

With AAP.