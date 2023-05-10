The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Coles To Phase Out Soft Plastic Bags By The End Of June

Coles To Phase Out Soft Plastic Bags By The End Of June

Coles will phase out soft plastic bags by the end of June, both in-store and for online shopping.

The supermarket giant said it would continue using its current supply of soft-plastic bags and would then cease selling them altogether at the end of June.

The move to reduce unnecessary packaging at the checkout is expected to take 230 million plastic bags from circulation nationwide within a year.

Coles Group Chief Operations and Sustainability Officer Matt Swindells said the decision is proof of the retail giant's commitment to affect positive change.

"The most sustainable option is to bring your own reusable bag to the supermarket, but for those who forget, we will continue to sell 100 per cent recycled paper bags that can be recycled kerbside, as well as other reusable options," he said in a statement.

The alternative bags have been tested to hold up to six kilograms of goods.

Coles removed single-use plastic bags from its stores in 2018, joining other retailers, such as Woolworths, in reducing their plastic waste.

With AAP.

Civil Jury Finds Donald Trump Sexually Abused Woman 30 Years Ago
NEXT STORY

Civil Jury Finds Donald Trump Sexually Abused Woman 30 Years Ago

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Civil Jury Finds Donald Trump Sexually Abused Woman 30 Years Ago

    Civil Jury Finds Donald Trump Sexually Abused Woman 30 Years Ago

    A civil jury in New York has unanimously found that former U.S. President Donald Trump sexually abused magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room almost 30 years ago.
    ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Officially Coming To Cinemas In 2024, With 'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Set To Feature

    ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Officially Coming To Cinemas In 2024, With 'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Set To Feature

    Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice… Did that work?
    We Finally Know If It's Better To Shower At Night Or In The Morning

    We Finally Know If It's Better To Shower At Night Or In The Morning

    Personally, I prefer a nice shower with lunch.
    Man Driving A Jet Ski Pulled Over By Police On Highway And It's Apparently Perfectly Legal In America

    Man Driving A Jet Ski Pulled Over By Police On Highway And It's Apparently Perfectly Legal In America

    No one has ever met a jet ski owner with a healthy sense of entitlement, and a man in the US has reiterated this point pretty clearly.
    Man Dressed In Beer Can Costume Arrested For Drink Driving

    Man Dressed In Beer Can Costume Arrested For Drink Driving

    Franklin County police in Kansas have made one of the more interesting traffic stops you'll ever see.