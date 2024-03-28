The Project

Coles Stops Cash Deliveries Due To Fears Armaguard Could Collapse

Concerns about the future of money-handling company Armaguard have prompted Coles to stop cash deliveries to its stores and introduce withdrawal limits.

Coles have stopped Armaguard cash deliveries and reduced withdrawal limits in supermarkets as concerns grow about the future of the currency handling company.

Armaguard, a subsidiary of Lindsay Fox's Linfox, has been offered a funding boost from a group of big banks and retailers, but it's understood the company is yet to formally respond.

Coles has now paused Armaguard cash deliveries until Friday, April 5 due to the evolving situation.

It's also reduced withdrawal limits at supermarkets and liquor stores from $400 to $200 indefinitely.

"Due to industry-wide challenges with cash movements, we are taking some temporary steps to prepare for disruption to Armaguard services," a Coles spokesperson said.

On March 19, the big four banks, Wesfarmers, Coles, Woolworths and Australia Post put a funding offer in the vicinity of $26 million to Armaguard.

The group wants a response on whether Armaguard accepts the package, which would support the company to continue operations for about six months, by the end of Thursday.

Armaguard approached retailers and banks in late October to request a cash injection to keep providing distribution services after its merger with competitor Prosegur was approved.

Negotiations kicked off in earnest in December and there have since been dozens of meetings.

There is no expectation for the money to be repaid but it comes with conditions, including an accountant to provide guidance on how to make the business viable.

Linfox has been approached for comment.

The Project with AAP.

