The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Coles Staff Livid Over Stingy Christmas Gifts

Coles Staff Livid Over Stingy Christmas Gifts

Employees of Coles received their annual company Christmas bonus this year. It's not quite what you’d hope for from a company that, in the 2023 financial year, reported an annual profit of $1.1 billion.

Instead, staff received an email this week saying they will be gifted a Coles brand water bottle and five 'mythanks' points.

One employee posted the email on social media along with an image of the water bottle, declaring the gesture ‘an absolute joke’.

“The executives at Coles decided that the frontline staff who work their asses off and cop abuse on the daily are only worthy of a Coles branded water bottle and 5 'points' (equivalent to $5) for Christmas this year,” the post read.

The Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU), which led the worker strikes last month demanding better pay and work conditions for staff were quick to jump on the attack too, stating that Coles employees “cannot afford the food they sell”.

Speaking to Yahoo News Australia, RAFFWU secretary Josh Cullinan said, “This rotten response, a second-rate drink bottle, is a slap in the face for our pandemic essential heroes. They can keep their drink bottles and instead give us living wages, safer workplaces and secure jobs.”

Coles has responded saying these gifts are offered alongside in-store discounts during December and January. As well as a Christmas party.

Rare Elephant Twins Born In Kenya
NEXT STORY

Rare Elephant Twins Born In Kenya

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rare Elephant Twins Born In Kenya

Rare Elephant Twins Born In Kenya

An elephant in Kenya has given birth to twins, in a rare event that only occurs in one per cent of births for the world’s largest land mammal.
Aussie Dads Urged To Take More Paternity Leave

Aussie Dads Urged To Take More Paternity Leave

New statistics have revealed just over 1,000 Aussie men took paternity leave compared to 170,000 women last year, and now the government is changing parental leave rules to encourage more dads to stay home with their newborn.
‘Mewing’ Is The New Way To Supposedly Get A Chiselled Jawline, But One Woman Says It Ruined Her Relationship

‘Mewing’ Is The New Way To Supposedly Get A Chiselled Jawline, But One Woman Says It Ruined Her Relationship

A woman has reached out for advice, claiming that her boyfriend is so dedicated to “mewing” that he refuses to talk to her, only communicating via text, so he can maintain a strong jawline.
Scientists Discover Possible Reason Why Eczema Sufferers Get So Itchy

Scientists Discover Possible Reason Why Eczema Sufferers Get So Itchy

New research has revealed that the reason we get so itchy, particularly with skin conditions like eczema, is because of a certain bacteria.
Nightmare For Passengers On Flight After Staff Had To Hold Shut Emergency Door

Nightmare For Passengers On Flight After Staff Had To Hold Shut Emergency Door

Flight staff were forced to hold shut a cracked door as the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.