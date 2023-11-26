Coles Staff Livid Over Stingy Christmas Gifts

Instead, staff received an email this week saying they will be gifted a Coles brand water bottle and five 'mythanks' points.

One employee posted the email on social media along with an image of the water bottle, declaring the gesture ‘an absolute joke’.

“The executives at Coles decided that the frontline staff who work their asses off and cop abuse on the daily are only worthy of a Coles branded water bottle and 5 'points' (equivalent to $5) for Christmas this year,” the post read.

The Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU), which led the worker strikes last month demanding better pay and work conditions for staff were quick to jump on the attack too, stating that Coles employees “cannot afford the food they sell”.

Speaking to Yahoo News Australia, RAFFWU secretary Josh Cullinan said, “This rotten response, a second-rate drink bottle, is a slap in the face for our pandemic essential heroes. They can keep their drink bottles and instead give us living wages, safer workplaces and secure jobs.”

Coles has responded saying these gifts are offered alongside in-store discounts during December and January. As well as a Christmas party.