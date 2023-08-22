The Project

Coles Profits Grow As Consumers Cut Back On Eating Out

Coles has seen a 4.8 per cent in profit thanks to cost of living pressures, but organised crime is increasingly threatening its bottom line.

The supermarket giant reported on Tuesday that sales revenue for the last financial year grew by 6.1 per cent, with cash profit rising to $1.1 billion from $1.05 billion the year before.

Customers experienced a 6.7 per cent bump in check-out prices for the year, but new chief executive Leah Weckert was adamant Coles is well placed for growth.

"Eating out, takeaway and coffees from the cafe are increasingly being seen as treats for a special occasion," she told analysts.

Fresh produce prices for items such as cucumbers, broccoli and capsicum are deflating rapidly.

Bakery and dairy products continue unabated. 

Sales of own-brand products grew strongly, including staples such as pasta and rice. 

"Customers are still looking to have a treat and a restaurant quality meal and are increasingly looking to supermarkets to do more with their budgets," Weckert said.

Coles’ gross margin increased to 26.4 per cent, but an industry-wide surge in shoplifting by organised criminals saw a 20 per cent increase in stock losses.

"We're certainly seeing a lot more reports coming through from stores where they see a loss that is quite large and targeted," Weckert said.

Coles will address the issue by stepping up security guard numbers in stores in addition to already existing initiatives such as trolley locks and smart gates.

Liquor sales revenue was flat for the year at $3.6 billion, while Coles delivered a fully-franked final dividend of 30c per share to bring its full-year dividend to 66c. 

With AAP.

