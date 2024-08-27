Coles Posts Annual Profit Of $1.1 Billion

Coles announced on Tuesday it had $3.7 billion in e-commerce supermarket sales in the 53 weeks to June 30, up from $2.8 billion in 2022/23.

Online sales made up 9.4 per cent of all sales, up from 7.5 per cent the year before.

The company said it worked to reduce Click and Collect wait times significantly and added several other new digital features, such as shared grocery lists.

Overall, Coles had $39 billion in annual sales, up 6.2 per cent from the slightly shorter previous financial year, or a rise of 4.3 per cent on a normalised 52-week basis.

Coles' profit rose 2.1 per cent to $1.1 billion on a normalised basis.

Chief executive Leah Weckert emphasised in a call with reporters that Coles made less than three cents in profit for every dollar spent in its stores.

Ms Weckert said continued investment in technology was helping to reduce stock loss from opportunistic theft and organised crime.

With AAP.