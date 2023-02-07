Coles Launches 'Burger Sauce' Flavoured Hot Cross Buns And No It's Not April 1

The new buns come priced at $5 for a 4-pack and include pickle pieces and cheese on them.

There are also two more new flavours, Red Velvet & Carrot Cake, which have been added to the menu; both of those are filled with cream cheese frosting.

Coles General Manager for Bakery Kate Roff said, “Each year we try to tap into new flavour trends to give customers a fun, modern twist on a hot cross bun, such as our new Coles Special Burger Sauce Hot Cross Buns.’’

“Based on the phenomenal success of our limited edition VEGEMITE hot cross buns, savoury hot cross buns are the new craze.”