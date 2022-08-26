Coles Is Trialling BYO Containers For the Deli, Just Make Sure It's Plastic

Coles is trialling a new program that will allow customers to bring in their own containers for the deli section. So now, when you hand over the container, you can feel like a robber- "Fill it up with all the mortadella you got!"

There doesn't appear to be a limit on the container size, so if you're hosting a big party, you can always bring a shipping container, especially since Christmas is just a few short months ago. But you might need to get it filled using Cole's huge red hand.

The trial will take place in select South Australian stores, with a possible national rollout if customers respond positively to it. However, customers have taken issue with the fact that the containers cannot be made of glass or ceramic. They must instead be plastic, which seems to almost defeat the supermarket's push for minimal environmental impact.

A Coles spokesperson revealed they were concerned that glass and ceramic containers would shatter and cause injury, so they are opting for plastic instead. But so far, the only thing they've shattered is the hearts of people that exclusively own glass and ceramic.

General Manager of Deli and Seafood at Coles, Andy Mossop, said "We will be looking closely at how our South Australian customers respond, and the feedback and insights will inform our consideration for potentially rolling this out to more stores in South Australia, or around Australia."

So hopefully the rollout is a success, and nobody brings in super rank containers dripping in salmonella.