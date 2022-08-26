The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Coles Is Trialling BYO Containers For the Deli, Just Make Sure It's Plastic

Coles Is Trialling BYO Containers For the Deli, Just Make Sure It's Plastic

The prices are down down down. The number of BYO containers is up up up!

Coles is trialling a new program that will allow customers to bring in their own containers for the deli section. So now, when you hand over the container, you can feel like a robber- "Fill it up with all the mortadella you got!"

There doesn't appear to be a limit on the container size, so if you're hosting a big party, you can always bring a shipping container, especially since Christmas is just a few short months ago. But you might need to get it filled using Cole's huge red hand.

The trial will take place in select South Australian stores, with a possible national rollout if customers respond positively to it. However, customers have taken issue with the fact that the containers cannot be made of glass or ceramic. They must instead be plastic, which seems to almost defeat the supermarket's push for minimal environmental impact.

A Coles spokesperson revealed they were concerned that glass and ceramic containers would shatter and cause injury, so they are opting for plastic instead. But so far, the only thing they've shattered is the hearts of people that exclusively own glass and ceramic.

General Manager of Deli and Seafood at Coles, Andy Mossop, said "We will be looking closely at how our South Australian customers respond, and the feedback and insights will inform our consideration for potentially rolling this out to more stores in South Australia, or around Australia."

So hopefully the rollout is a success, and nobody brings in super rank containers dripping in salmonella.

Glee Star Claims Jennifer Lopez Once Cut Dancers For Being Virgos
NEXT STORY

Glee Star Claims Jennifer Lopez Once Cut Dancers For Being Virgos

Advertisement

Related Articles

Glee Star Claims Jennifer Lopez Once Cut Dancers For Being Virgos

Glee Star Claims Jennifer Lopez Once Cut Dancers For Being Virgos

Typical Virgos, being born at the wrong time.
Jamie Foxx’s Donald Trump Impersonation Is Shockingly Accurate

Jamie Foxx’s Donald Trump Impersonation Is Shockingly Accurate

It’s no secret that many love to impersonate and mock Donald Trump, but Jamie Foxx’s impression may be the best one yet.
It Turns Out Grey Is Now The Most Popular Colour Bridesmaid Dress For 2022 Weddings

It Turns Out Grey Is Now The Most Popular Colour Bridesmaid Dress For 2022 Weddings

Gone are the days of bright colours with big puffy sleeves, a more elegant and sleek look is preferred for couples tying the knot in 2022.
Dry Your Tears Neighbours Fans, A Farewell Tour Is Coming To Melbourne

Dry Your Tears Neighbours Fans, A Farewell Tour Is Coming To Melbourne

Just a month after the final episode, Neighbours is planning their comeback with a farewell show live in Melbourne following strong ticket sales in the UK.
No Sympathy From Lando Norris After McLaren Announces Ricciardo Exit

No Sympathy From Lando Norris After McLaren Announces Ricciardo Exit

McLaren's Lando Norris has no sympathy for teammate Daniel Ricciardo after the Aussies early departure from the British-based F1 team.