Coles Implements Purchase Limit On Frozen Potato Products As Supply Shortage Continues

Starting last week, customers are once again only able to purchase two frozen potato products, such as chips.

“Poor weather in the eastern states has affected supply of some frozen potato products across the industry,” a Coles spokesperson told news.com.

“We thank customers for their patience while we work hard with suppliers to minimise disruption and return stock to normal levels in the coming months.” Fresh potatoes remain unaffected by the new rule.

Coles implemented a similar purchase limit on frozen potato chips in December.

Potato farmer Rod Guthrie, from Clarkes Hill in central Victoria, told 3AW at the time that wet summers had taken a massive toll.

"It all started back in January when we got the floods, it wiped a lot of potato crops out and the tonnage was heavily down for this year," he said.

"It's been an extremely hard year, the tonnages were down and it's been a cold and wet winter too, which doesn't help."

With AAP.