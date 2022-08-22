Coles Express Fuel Delivery Worker Error Sees Nearly Half A Million Dollars Worth Of Fuel Wasted

A Coles Express petrol station in Melbourne’s east has lost nearly half a million dollars worth of petrol after a worker accidentally poured unleaded fuel into the station’s diesel tank.

It’s one thing to fill your car with the wrong fuel, but a whole petrol station's tank is something else.

The incident occurred on Thursday night, with up to 40,000 litres of unleaded fuel estimated to be now wasted.

The fuel worker realised his mistake and ensured the pumps were closed immediately.

The store frantically worked over the weekend to clean out the diesel tank and have the pumps up and running as soon as possible.

Fortunately, no customers were affected.

The Herald Sun reports that the cost of the error will be made up of the removal of the tank, the cleaning costs and the 40,000 litres approximately poured into the diesel tank.