The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Coles Expands Quiet Hour In Stores To Five Days A Week To Increase Accessibility For Customers

Coles Expands Quiet Hour In Stores To Five Days A Week To Increase Accessibility For Customers

Supermarket giant Coles is extending its “Quiet Hour” for customers five days a week from 6 pm to 7 pm across all stores to suit customers better and working parents.

Quiet Hour sees the music in the store turned down to its lowest volume, reduced register and scanner volume, and team members avoiding using the PA system, except for emergencies.

Previously, Quiet Hour was conducted between 10:30 am and 11:30 am on Tuesdays.

The Quiet Hour was introduced to support customers who find high-sensory environments overwhelming and challenging.

In a statement, Coles Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Katie Wyatt, said that the supermarket is committed to ensuring all customers feel welcomed and comfortable during their shopping experience at Coles.

“At Coles, we are always looking for new ways to serve our customers with disabilities and their carers, and we are privileged to have many active voices of people with disability in our feedback channels,” Wyatt said.

“Up to 70% of autistic people experience sensitivity to sounds, with autistic adults reporting that these symptoms worsen with stress and anxiety therefore, Quiet Hour promotes increased opportunity and enhances the shopping experience for thousands of customers.”

NSW And Queensland To Host Inaugural ‘Opening Round’ To Start The 2024 AFL Season
NEXT STORY

NSW And Queensland To Host Inaugural ‘Opening Round’ To Start The 2024 AFL Season

Advertisement

Related Articles

NSW And Queensland To Host Inaugural ‘Opening Round’ To Start The 2024 AFL Season

NSW And Queensland To Host Inaugural ‘Opening Round’ To Start The 2024 AFL Season

The AFL will begin its 2024 season with an inaugural ‘Opening Round’, which will see a marquee set of four fixtures in Queensland and NSW.
Israel Carrying Out An Operation Against Hamas In Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

Israel Carrying Out An Operation Against Hamas In Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

Israel has said it is carrying out a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas" at Al-Shifa Hospital.
Kim Kardashian Named As GQs Man Of The Year For 2023

Kim Kardashian Named As GQs Man Of The Year For 2023

Kim Kardashian has been named GQ’s Man Of The Year!
Matildas Named As Australia's Word Of The Year For 2023

Matildas Named As Australia's Word Of The Year For 2023

Australia's national football team has waltzed into the history books again, this time as the namesake for the 2023 word of the year.
Rental Affordability Worsening In Australia

Rental Affordability Worsening In Australia

A new report has detailed how rental affordability has sunk to a new all-time low across Australia.