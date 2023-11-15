Coles Expands Quiet Hour In Stores To Five Days A Week To Increase Accessibility For Customers

Quiet Hour sees the music in the store turned down to its lowest volume, reduced register and scanner volume, and team members avoiding using the PA system, except for emergencies.

Previously, Quiet Hour was conducted between 10:30 am and 11:30 am on Tuesdays.

The Quiet Hour was introduced to support customers who find high-sensory environments overwhelming and challenging.

In a statement, Coles Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Katie Wyatt, said that the supermarket is committed to ensuring all customers feel welcomed and comfortable during their shopping experience at Coles.

“At Coles, we are always looking for new ways to serve our customers with disabilities and their carers, and we are privileged to have many active voices of people with disability in our feedback channels,” Wyatt said.

“Up to 70% of autistic people experience sensitivity to sounds, with autistic adults reporting that these symptoms worsen with stress and anxiety therefore, Quiet Hour promotes increased opportunity and enhances the shopping experience for thousands of customers.”