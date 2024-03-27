The Project

Coles Confirms Stores Are Not Going Cashless Despite Reduced Cash Transport

A worker for Coles Liquor has reportedly leaked the possibility of Coles stores transitioning to ‘card-only’ transactions as the supermarket braces for the impacts of reduced cash transport services.

In a Reddit post, the worker posted an image, which has since been taken down, explaining how stores should transition to ‘card only payments’ if cash reserves start to dwindle.

The memo stated that they were expecting a decline in cash between Wednesday, March 27 to Friday, April 5.

Coles has responded, explaining that due to “industry-wide challenges with cash-movement services,” their change reserves were impacted.

In a statement to Yahoo Finance, a Coles spokesperson said, “Our change reserves have been impacted by a decline in cash transactions, along with industry-wide challenges with cash-movement services. All card purchases are still accepted.”

The use of cash has been plummeting, resulting in the main provider of cash transport services, Armaguard, under threat of insolvency.

“We are not transitioning to cashless transactions,” a spokesperson told Yahoo Finance.

The supermarket giant confirmed to the publication that going cashless would only be temporary and would likely only impact a small number of stores and customers.

“Due to industry-wide challenges with cash movements, we are taking some temporary steps to prepare for disruption to Armaguard services. Cash transactions continue to be available in all Coles supermarkets and Coles Liquor stores.”

