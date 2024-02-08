The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Coles Blames Farmers For High Supermarket Prices At Parliamentary Inquiry

Coles Blames Farmers For High Supermarket Prices At Parliamentary Inquiry

Coles has told a parliamentary inquiry that requests for price increases from suppliers and farmers is the reason for supermarket price increases.

In a submission to a committee on supermarket prices, Coles says it has received on average more than 70 requests a week from suppliers and farmers, which was almost double the level a few years ago.

The supermarket giant also says it has been affected by increased energy, labour, logistics and packaging costs.

Coles has told the committee, led by Greens senator Nick McKim, that for every $100 of operating revenue earned, $73.09 was spent on buying and getting products to stores, with the vast majority going to suppliers.

Wages and benefits were the next highest expenditures and would account for $11.87 out of every $100.

"We highly value these long-term partnerships and it is our ambition to continue to build on these successes and contribute to the long-term sustainability of our valued suppliers," Coles says in its submission.

The supermarket chain says its suppliers are subject to the same cost pressures that households are grappling with.

"We work constructively with our suppliers on promotional campaigns to offer great value to customers and to limit or defer the impact of supplier cost price increases to keep costs low for customers," the submission says.

With AAP.

Expert Says There Are Five Scientifically-Proven Ways To Make You Hotter
NEXT STORY

Expert Says There Are Five Scientifically-Proven Ways To Make You Hotter

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Expert Says There Are Five Scientifically-Proven Ways To Make You Hotter

    Expert Says There Are Five Scientifically-Proven Ways To Make You Hotter

    An expert has revealed the five scientifically proven ways that can make us appear more attractive to other people.
    Knives Out Director Shares Tiny Detail That Could Spoil An Entire Movie

    Knives Out Director Shares Tiny Detail That Could Spoil An Entire Movie

    Knives Out director Rian Johnson has revealed one tiny detail that could give away an entire movie.
    Disney+ To Commence Password-Sharing Crackdown

    Disney+ To Commence Password-Sharing Crackdown

    Following Netflix's lead, Disney+ will commence a password-sharing crackdown, starting in the U.S.
    Labor Senator Makes History As First Father To Bring Baby Into Federal Parliament

    Labor Senator Makes History As First Father To Bring Baby Into Federal Parliament

    In a history-making moment for the Australian parliament, Labor Senator Raff Ciccone has become the first male politician to have his newborn baby on the floor of the Senate.
    Crocs To Release Powerpuff Girls Clog In New Collaboration

    Crocs To Release Powerpuff Girls Clog In New Collaboration

    Crocs is set to partner with The Powerpuff Girls for their latest collaboration, with a silver metallic classic clog featuring the iconic blue, green and pink stripes of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup.