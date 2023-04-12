Coles Announces Price Drops & Price Freezes On Some Of Australia's Most Bought Goods

The major announcement comes as Australia heads into winter, where more of us cook at home and Coles' own study reveals that two-thirds of Aussies will cut back on eating out.

As a result, Coles is putting a 12-week price freeze on items, including beef and soup mixes.

Products such as beef mace, casserole, chuck steak and soup mixes have all been reduced in price and frozen as we opt for more comforting meals.

A 1kg pack of the Coles 3 Star Regular Beef Mince will drop from $13 to $12, and customers can save 15 per cent on a 500g of Coles Diced Beef, which dropped from $13 to $11.

The supermarket will also supersize some products, with a 2kg tub of Bega Peanut Butter and a 1kg bottle of Kewpie mayonnaise to be sold.

Coles chief executive Steven Cain said “Dropped and Locked 3”, is the supermarket's “biggest value investment so far.’’