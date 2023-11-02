The Project

Coles And Woolworths Share The Honours At Choice's Shonky Awards

Coles and Woolworths are sharing the honours at this year's Shonky Awards.

Consumer group Choice called the pair out for cashing in during a cost-of-living crisis, as the billions of dollars in profits raked in grate with customers struggling to survive rising inflation and interest rates.

"Rather than doing the right thing by consumers, our Shonky winners have only disappointed during this difficult time," Choice chief executive Alan Kirkland said.

"In a nationally representative survey Choice conducted in September this year, more than 60 per cent of shoppers believe the big two are making a lot of money from the price hikes, and less than 20 per cent think Coles and Woolworths are doing enough to keep prices low."

Coles and Woolworths hit back at the award, and both said they were working to lower prices for customers.

Also receiving a gong at the Shonky Awards was online retailer Kogan for "tricking" customers into a $99 sign-up for a subscription service they didn't realise they were paying for.

Choice claims customers were caught out when buying items online that provided an option for free shipping when, unbeknownst to them, the auto-ticked box had signed them up for the unwanted Kogan First subscription.

A Kogan spokesman encouraged customers to check out the value provided by the subscription and make up their own minds.

The Beatles Set To Release Their Final Ever Song With A Video Including 'Unseen' Footage

