Coldplay's Chris Martin Surprises UK Local Pub With Performance

The lead singer surprised a couple planning their wedding at a local pub with a rendition of 'A Sky Full Of Stars.'

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has stunned pubgoers in the UK as he delivered a surprise performance on the pub's piano, just after playing to thousands at Glastonbury Festival.  

  

Martin and girlfriend Dakota Johnson had decided to stop by at The Stag Inn, a local pub in the UK when bar owner Chris Parkin thought they looked familiar.  

  

"We had just finished lunch service, and I was at the bar when this man walked in, and I said to the lad sat next to me, 'Crikey, that fella looks like Chris Martin.' The lady, who was with him, turned and said, 'it is'," Mr Parkin told Somerset Live.  

  

Mr Parkin had quickly "asked the customers just to leave them in peace outside to enjoy their drinks," which "everyone respected."  

  

According to Mr Parkin, he and others were discussing plans for an upcoming wedding to be taking place at the pub when Martin had overheard and asked about the plans.  

  

The bride and groom of the wedding told the Coldplay lead singer that their first dance song would be 'A Sky Full Of Stars,' one of the band's most popular songs.  

  

"To our surprise, he [Chris] turned around and asked us if we wanted him to play it on the pub's piano, to which we said yes," Parkin said.  

  

Who would ever say no to that request?  

  

Martin joked that he had been "partying all weekend" at Glastonbury Festival and that his voice might not be up to its usual standards.  

  

Martin found the pub's piano and asked for the bride and groom's names before performing the famous song for all at the pub.  

  

"You never know who might pop in for a pint! What a lovely man he is," Parkin wrote on his social media post.  

  

"I've seen a few things in my time, but nothing quite like that," Parkin explained.  

  

Talk about being in the right place at the right time. 

