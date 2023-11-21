Coldplay Announce Free Tickets For Fans Who Missed Perth Show Due To Flight Cancellations

"We were really sorry to hear about the fans who didn't make it to this weekend's Perth shows because of two cancelled flights from Adelaide and Brisbane," the band said in a statement to X.

"If you were booked to travel on VA721 on Wednesday evening or VA474 on Thursday evening and had a ticket / tickets for the Perth show, the band would like to offer you a free ticket / tickets for the 2024 Australian dates."

"Anyone affected should email info@livenation.com.au before 5pm AEDT on 28th November for info on how to claim their ticket(s). "

People were thrilled with the announcement, commending the band on prioritising their fans.

"This is why i love coldplay ! they truly care about their fans in words and ACTION," wrote one excited fan.

"So proud to be a Coldplay fan,you guys are the kindest people on earth," wrote another.

The generous offer comes off the back of Monday's announcement that the band will return to Australia in late 2024 with an extension of their Music Of The Spheres world tour, performing four shows across Melbourne and Sydney.

Presale for next year's tour dates will begin at 10am on Wednesday, November 29.