Cold, Wet Weather in Sydney Encourages Rats to Infest Houses

Just when we thought it couldn’t get much worse for soggy old Sydney, the rats have joined the equation.

The latest Sydney floods were punishing for some. Thousands of houses were damaged, and some residents are literally wading through their belongings toward recovery. However, the punishment is still delivering with a cruel plot twist: a revolting rat infestation.

We all hate uninvited visitors, but these particular visitors could be the worst of them all. The squelchy, soggy situation that saturated Sydney was fertile ground for the opportunistic rodents to migrate at alarming rates in the southwest suburbs of Camden, Oran Park and Narellan.

No one is really winning in this situation, except, of course, exterminators. Pest control is in huge demand after these Norwegian sewer rats have opted to abandon their sewer tunnels in favour of living rent-free in dry, cosy Sydney residents’ homes.

These freeloading pests have a lifespan of nine to 18 months and can have up to six litters of with to 10 rats in a year. Without a calculator handy, that’s approximately one-kazillion rats.

With rain persisting and the cold weather predicted to be around for a while, the hope that these rats will return peacefully to their tunnels is gone. Exterminators are predicting the problem will get worse before it gets better, encouraging Sydney residents to safely use bait to get rid of them.

Sydney is expensive, and no one, especially sneaky sewer rats, deserve free rent.

Australia's Biggest "Sh*ttest" Tourist Attraction Has Been Named

Finally, the question nobody asked has been answered: What is Australia’s “shittest big thing”?
