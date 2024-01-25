Cold Water Swimming Can Help Relieve Menstrual And Menopause Symptoms, Study Suggests

The study by researchers at the University College London found that symptoms such as hot flushes, mood swings and anxiety were reduced in those who frequently swam in cold water.

The findings have been published in the Post Reproductive Health journal.

Of the 1,114 women aged between 16 and 80 involved in the study, 785 were going through menopause.

Of the participants going through menopause, 35 per cent said cold water swimming helped reduce their mood swings and 31 per cent said it helped with low moods.

Thirty per cent said it helped reduce hot flushes, while half said it helped reduce anxiety.

Another 10 per cent admitted they swam in cold water specifically to help relieve menopausal symptoms.

“Cold-water swimming has had a profound effect on my menopausal symptoms. Exercising in nature, alone or with a group of other women, is healing. The camaraderie, shared stories and laughter are part of the magic,” said one 54-year-old woman who took part in the study.

The researchers said that while the evidence is anecdotal, the study suggests “women can use the activity to alleviate physical symptoms, such as hot flushes, aches and pains”.