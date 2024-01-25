The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Cold Water Swimming Can Help Relieve Menstrual And Menopause Symptoms, Study Suggests

Cold Water Swimming Can Help Relieve Menstrual And Menopause Symptoms, Study Suggests

A study has found swimming in cold water could significantly reduce the symptoms of menopause and menstruation.

The study by researchers at the University College London found that symptoms such as hot flushes, mood swings and anxiety were reduced in those who frequently swam in cold water.

The findings have been published in the Post Reproductive Health journal.

Of the 1,114 women aged between 16 and 80 involved in the study, 785 were going through menopause.

Of the participants going through menopause, 35 per cent said cold water swimming helped reduce their mood swings and 31 per cent said it helped with low moods.

Thirty per cent said it helped reduce hot flushes, while half said it helped reduce anxiety.

Another 10 per cent admitted they swam in cold water specifically to help relieve menopausal symptoms.

“Cold-water swimming has had a profound effect on my menopausal symptoms. Exercising in nature, alone or with a group of other women, is healing. The camaraderie, shared stories and laughter are part of the magic,” said one 54-year-old woman who took part in the study.

The researchers said that while the evidence is anecdotal, the study suggests “women can use the activity to alleviate physical symptoms, such as hot flushes, aches and pains”.

Servos New Spaghetti Bolognese Pie Leaves Customers Both Repulsed And Intrigued
NEXT STORY

Servos New Spaghetti Bolognese Pie Leaves Customers Both Repulsed And Intrigued

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Servos New Spaghetti Bolognese Pie Leaves Customers Both Repulsed And Intrigued

    Servos New Spaghetti Bolognese Pie Leaves Customers Both Repulsed And Intrigued

    Australians take their meat pies very seriously, and it seems that our neighbours across the ditch in New Zealand are just as passionate about a buttery crust and a luscious filling.
    Expert Thinks Tea Should Be Made With Salt To Make It Taste Better

    Expert Thinks Tea Should Be Made With Salt To Make It Taste Better

    A chemistry professor has caused quite the stir between the UK and the US after claiming that this one ingredient is critical to brewing the perfect cup of tea, kicking off a trans-Atlantic tantrum in the process.
    Professor Believes That Animals Should Have Voting Rights In Key Debates

    Professor Believes That Animals Should Have Voting Rights In Key Debates

    Ioan-Radu Motoarcă, a professor in the philosophy department at Rowan University in New Jersey, has written a paper revealing his radical belief that certain animals should have voting rights.
    Aussie Bridesmaid Is Ditching Her Friend's Wedding To Go To A Taylor Swift Concert

    Aussie Bridesmaid Is Ditching Her Friend's Wedding To Go To A Taylor Swift Concert

    Taylor Swift is causing problems for weddings in Australia, with guests having to make a decision between going to watch their loved ones get married, or go to The Eras tour.
    Fourth Person Dies After Being Pulled Out Of The Water On Victoria's Phillip Island

    Fourth Person Dies After Being Pulled Out Of The Water On Victoria's Phillip Island

    A fourth person has died in hospital after being pulled from the water at an unpatrolled beach on Victoria's Phillip Island.