Cold Snap To Continue Across Australia As Snow Begins To Fall At Ski Slopes

Freezing conditions are set to continue across the country, with temperatures plummeting to below-average levels.

The country has woken to more “bone-chilling” temperatures as widespread frost is being reported in parts of New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia.

Canberra saw lows of 5.6C, with parts of Sydney and Melbourne dropping to below 2C in the early morning.

Temperatures plunged below zero in southern Queensland, with Oakey reaching -3.7C.

Darwin also saw a drop, recording a low of 17C.

Weatherzone has warned the chilling mornings could become consistent if El Niño develops.

"Winter is settling in, and with the persistent influence of El Nino, our weather patterns are taking a particular twist,” Weatherzone said.

"Under El Nino's influence, we can expect drier and clearer skies, the ideal conditions for nighttime cooling. So, brace yourself for a parade of cold, foggy and frosty mornings in the months ahead."

