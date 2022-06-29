The Project

Coin Noodling Is The Latest Money-Making Trend, But Not Everyone Is Impressed

A new trend money-making trend is leaving bank workers annoyed at Gen Z.

Known as ‘coin noodling’, the trend has gone viral after a teenager posted it to the social media account Gold Coast Picker.

The teen deposits hundreds of dollars worth of notes to receive coins, which he then sifts through.

Rare coins worth more than $2 are kept, with the leftovers given back to the bank to be swapped for notes.

“We go treasure hunting for rare and commemorative coins to collect and make money,” the page says.

@goldcoastpicker Have you tried coin noodling? Zero risk investment. Full video on YT. #goldcoastpicker #thrifted #garagesale #yardsale #fliplife #collectibles #sidehustle #entrepreneurship #hustlehard #investor #investment #firstinbestdressed #trending #protip #coins #coincollector #coinnoodle #noodler #currency ♬ Bad Habit - Devin Kennedy

However, commenters were not impressed with the teens who have idle time on their hands to sort through hundreds of coins.

“All you are doing is wasting your own time and stuffing people around,” said one commenter.

“For almost two months last Christmas, our local machines were out of gold coins, it was ridiculous, beyond a joke,” another said.

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
