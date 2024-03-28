Coffee Drinkers Up In Arms Over WA's Disposable Cup Ban

Takeaway coffees are everywhere. Gone are the days of a nice cup of instant international roast in your favourite Garfield mug at home.

For most Aussies, it's their favourite soy latte or caramel macchiato in a takeaway cup in the car or on the train to work. But it creates heaps of waste, and all those cups end up in landfills, or worse… the ocean.

Thankfully, Western Australia has banned single-use cups, with cafes facing a $25,000 fine or individuals forking out $5,000 if they use the dreaded non-compostable cups.

People are being encouraged to bring their own reusable cups or to enjoy a takeaway in a cup made from combustible materials like paper or bagasse. But according to news.com.au, some West Aussies are not too keen on the compostable receptacles.

A whole bunch of West Aussie whingers took to the Facebook page Foodies & Coffee Snobs of WA to complain about the biodegradable beakers, saying they have the texture of a paddle-pop stick.

One man commented, "First time I've been served a coffee with a compostable lid, and it's bloody awful, horrible texture like licking a paddle-pop stick… May need recommendations for a keep cup, my experience is ruined."

Others agreed with one café owner saying they have a whole bunch of ceramic cups customers can use and bring back.

But then pro-cup users piped in, saying the new cups are fine, and maybe this man should just invest in his reusable cup.

So, if you live in Perth or are visiting the Western state, grab yourself a reusable cup or suffer the pain of a paddle-pop stick-like cuppa.