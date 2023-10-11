Coercive Control To Be Criminal Act In Queensland Under New Laws

Coercive control is set to become a standalone offence, with Queensland to join NSW by criminalising it under proposed laws introduced by Health Minister Shannon Fentiman.

The new offence will carry a maximum penalty of 14 years' jail.

Coercive control is a form of abuse where perpetrators display a pattern of manipulative behaviour designed to intimidate and isolate the victim.

Queensland passed laws in February to define domestic violence as including behaviour patterns over time.

Ms Palaszczuk said coercive control had "no place in modern Queensland".

The new law is expected to come into effect in January 2025.