Cody Simpson Confirms His Swimming Career Will Come To An End After The Paris Olympics

Cody Simpson has revealed that the Paris Olympics 2024 will be the end of his swimming career.

The pop star put his music career on hold in 2019 to focus on his return to the pool and successfully qualified for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.

There, he picked up gold medals and silver medals for his role in the heat swims for the 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m medley.

He also competed in the 50m and 100m butterfly, where he made the finals in the latter.

But Simpson said the Games in July would be the end of his swimming journey.

“I’ve been doing this every day for over three years now,” Simpson posted on Instagram.

“There are only eight months left in my swimming journey, which I believe calls for more content and updates on the path.

“Training is going well. I give whatever I have to give every day. Learning a lot about myself. Loving feeling this healthy.”

Simpson has one more chance in June to make the Australian team heading to Paris.

Newlyweds Slammed Over Their 'Toxic' Marriage Rules

