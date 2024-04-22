The Project

Coca-Cola Released New K-Pop-Inspired 'K-Wave' Flavour

Coca-Cola has released a new line of drinks inspired by K-Pop, Coca-Cola K-Wave.

Hitting the shelves on Monday, the new drinks are a ZeroSugar option, that have a K-Pop-inspired "fruity burst".

And because Aussies love their frozen drinks, McDonald's will exclusively sell Frozen Coca-Cola K-Wave.

"We're thrilled to bring Coca-Cola® K-Wave to Australia, a flavour that not only tastes great but offers fans a fun way to connect with their favourite K-Pop artists and be part of the music they love," said Senior Marketing Director at Coca-Cola South Pacific, Kate Miller.

"Coca-Cola is dedicated to bringing exciting new flavours and experiences to fans, and we can't wait for people to try it and experience the magic of K-Wave."

The new drink flavour will be available in 250mL cans in grocery stores and convenience stores.

K-Pop favourites Stray Kids, ITZY, and NMIX have also teamed up to create a new anthem, 'Like Magic', for the release of the drink.

Fans can even join in with the Fan Music Video and create their own K-Wave-inspired songs and video segments.

Image: Coca-Cola

