The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Coca-Cola Launches New Flavour In Australia That Was Co-Created By AI

Coca-Cola Launches New Flavour In Australia That Was Co-Created By AI

Coca-Cola Australia has launched a brand new flavour that has been part-created by AI.

Y3000 Zero Sugar is the first flavour to be co-created by humans and artificial intelligence, with Coca-Cola’s marketing manager, Livia De Salvo, saying, “With the help of AI-powered technology, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar imagines how a Coca-Cola from the future tastes and introduces innovative experiences to explore the future. It’s the Coca-Cola taste you love while bringing something new to your tastebuds. We can’t wait for people to try it!”

Initial reports from The Project office have us believing it’s a bit like cotton candy in flavour, but we are not AI robots, so we may never know.

Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar is available now.

Former One Direction Star Liam Payne Rushed To Hospital In Italy
NEXT STORY

Former One Direction Star Liam Payne Rushed To Hospital In Italy

Advertisement

Related Articles

Former One Direction Star Liam Payne Rushed To Hospital In Italy

Former One Direction Star Liam Payne Rushed To Hospital In Italy

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has reportedly been rushed to hospital after experiencing kidney pain while on holiday in Lake Como.
Fury In Spain After Journalist Appears To Be Groped Live On Air

Fury In Spain After Journalist Appears To Be Groped Live On Air

A man who appeared to grope a female reporter live on air has been arrested in Spain after public outrage.
At Least 3,500 Dead, 10,000 Missing Following Devastating Libya Floods

At Least 3,500 Dead, 10,000 Missing Following Devastating Libya Floods

More than 5300 people are believed to have died after the floods in Derna, Libya, an official said.
Mexican Senate Presented Evidence Of Supposed Alien Corpses

Mexican Senate Presented Evidence Of Supposed Alien Corpses

Mexican senators have been told “we are not alone” in a senate hearing on Tuesday, presented with alleged evidence of “non-human” alien corpses.
France Orders iPhone 12 Off Shelves Over Radiation Concern

France Orders iPhone 12 Off Shelves Over Radiation Concern

France has ordered Apple to remove its iPhone 12 off shelves due to radiation concerns.