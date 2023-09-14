Coca-Cola Launches New Flavour In Australia That Was Co-Created By AI

Y3000 Zero Sugar is the first flavour to be co-created by humans and artificial intelligence, with Coca-Cola’s marketing manager, Livia De Salvo, saying, “With the help of AI-powered technology, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar imagines how a Coca-Cola from the future tastes and introduces innovative experiences to explore the future. It’s the Coca-Cola taste you love while bringing something new to your tastebuds. We can’t wait for people to try it!”

Initial reports from The Project office have us believing it’s a bit like cotton candy in flavour, but we are not AI robots, so we may never know.

Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar is available now.