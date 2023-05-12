The Project

Coca-Cola Has Changed The Name Of Its Sugar-Free Drink Yet Again

After customers finally got on board with the “Coca-Cola No Sugar” name, the sugar-free beverage is getting a new name.

Coca-Cola Australia has changed the name of Coca-Cola No Sugar to Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

Initially, the soft drink was called “Coke Zero” when it was introduced to Australia in 2017. It was then changed to ‘Coca-Cola No Sugar’, sparking lots of confusion among customers.

“At Coca-Cola, we’re always evolving our product portfolio to provide more of what people love,” a spokesperson told news.com.au.

“Since March this year, consumers will have started to see a new name for Coca-Cola No Sugar roll out into market.

“Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has exactly the same great-tasting recipe; it’s just a new name that is consistent with the product name globally.

“We believe the name change will be popular with our existing fan base and will help more people discover this great taste.”

