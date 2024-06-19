Coalition Unveils Their Plan For Australia's Potential Nuclear Future

Today, the opposition finally unveiled the seven nuclear power sites it plans to build if it wins the next election.

Their locations? The sites of retiring or retired coal power stations. Two in NSW and Queensland - one in WA, South Australia and Victoria. Five of the seven in Coalition seats.

Whether the plants will be large-scale reactors like those in Europe, or small modular reactors - an unproven technology - is undecided. But the first two, they say, could be operating by 2037.

Except, none of the state leaders are keen.

As for the price tag for taxpayers? Fortunately, the CSIRO - the nation's peak scientific body - has crunched the numbers.

Finding one large-scale reactor would cost at least $8.5 billion, take at least 15 years to deliver, and the cost of the electricity it generates - twice as expensive as solar or wind.

Today's move is a huge gamble for the opposition leader - who says he's ready for the challenge.

Nationals Senate Leader Bridget McKenzie told The Project that the Coalition will eventually release the price tag.

“We will release costings as we go forward,” Senator McKenzie said.

“Today's announcement is about the seven sites, the seven communities who are highly energy literate and who want to be powering the nation for generations to come, the opportunity that is available to them,” she continued.

“That is what our announcement is about today and we will have more to say on costings going forward.”

When pressed on whether the costings will be released before the next election, Senator McKenzie reiterated there would be more to say in the future.

In response to community leaders who said they had not been consulted on the proposed locations, Senator McKenzie said locals would be consulted in the coming years.

“Our plan for a cleaner, low-emissions, affordable and reliable energy system means that communities are going to be very, very much at the heart of what our plan represents,” she said.

“We want to spend the next two and a half years speaking to local communities, engaging very deeply.”